Covid-19 Updates: Confirmed cases in India reaches 26,900

The Ministry of Health has updated the data of coronavirus infection in the country. As per the data, the number people infected with coronavirus has reached 27000 in the country.

1975 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

As per the updated data released by Ministry of Health the total number of cases in the country stood at 26,496. This includes 19,868 active cases, 5,803 cured or discharged cases, 1 migrant patient and 824 death .

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 7,628, followed by Gujarat with 3,071 cases. Delhi with 2,625 cases is in the third position. Rajasthan has reported 2,083 cases and Madhya Pradesh has reported 2,096 cases.