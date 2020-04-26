Emirates Airlines makes new announcement regarding refunds

Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has made an important announcement regarding refunds. The top management of the company has made it clear that around half million requests for refund are under process.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the airlines has processed an average of 35,000 refund requests in a month. Now it is gearing up to handle 150,000 per month.

Customers who wish to request travel vouchers or refunds can easily do so via an online form on Emirates’ website, or contact their travel booking agent for assistance.

Emirates offers three options to its customers affected by flight cancellations and travel restrictions:

1. Simply keep their existing ticket for up to 24 months, and call to reschedule their flight when they are ready to fly. Emirates has extended this option to apply to any ticket booked on or before 30 June 2020, for travel on or before 30 November 2020.

2. Exchange the unused portion of their tickets for a travel voucher equivalent to the amount paid for their original booking. The travel voucher can be utilised for any Emirates product or service, with no change fees, providing customers more flexibility to reschedule when they are ready to travel again.

3.Refunds. Customers who have opted to keep their ticket or opted for a travel voucher can still apply for a refund, if they are unable to travel. There will be no refund penalties.