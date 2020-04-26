Inter-district travel extended for 3 more days by state government

The Assam government has extended the inter-district travel in the state by three more days to April 30. This was announced on Sunday by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The government has allowed people to travel from from one destination to the other and vice-versa.

“Assam government extends inter-district travel in the State by 3 more days to April 30, to allow two-way travel – from one destination to the other and vice-versa”, said Sarma.

“Appeal landlords and owners of private hostels and PGs to adopt a humanitarian approach and provide concessions while collecting rents from students, and from tenants working in private companies and those who do not have regular incomes”, he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Assam government opened a three-day window for the “conditional” movement of people. Those stranded in different districts within the state will be allowed to travel and go to their homes.