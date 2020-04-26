Popular poet Javed Akhtar comes on Instagram

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has joined photo-video sharing social media platform Instagram.

His wife, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, welcomed him on the platform.

“So finally you’re on insta! Welcome, she wrote on her page alongside a photograph of Akhtar, which also acts as his display picture.

The writer’s Instagram page, as of now, has more than 5,000 followers.

Actors Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari and Divya Dutta welcomed Akhtar, who is yet to post anything on his page.

The writer, however, is active on Twitter, where he often shares his opinions on politics, history and topical issues.