66 foreigners with Tablighi Jamat links arrested

Bihar police has arrested 66 foreign nationals with links to Tablighi Jamat. These foreigners had attended the Tablighi Jamat conference at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month. The foreigners were arrested from different parts of the state.

The arrested were to jail for violating visa norms. They have been kept in separate wards of the jail and are being monitored. Seven FIRs were filed against them in districts of Patna, Araria, Buxar and Samastipur.

The accused were in the country on tourist visas but were promoting religious activities, which is in violation of the Foreigners Act 1946.

The state government had received inputs from the Centre about many attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, which has been blamed for hundreds of COVID-19 cases across the country, having entered Bihar.