Bajaj launches Platina 110H BS6 edition in India : Price and Features

Bajaj has silently launched the BS6 version of the Platina 110 H Gear in India. Launched with a price tag of Rs 59,802 (ex-showroom Delhi), the more eco-friendly commuter motorcycle gets a new BS6 engine while the overall design and aesthetics remain the same. The motorcycle is powered by a revised 115.45 cc single-cylinder engine, which now complies with Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. The engine has developed at Bajaj’s own R&D facility.

The new Bajaj Platina H Gear BS6 is offered in a single disc brake variant which costs Rs 59,802 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be offered in two colour options – Black and Red.

The 115.45 cc, air-cooled engine with the electronic fuel-injection system is designed to offer enhanced fuel economy and improved performance. The unit is capable of producing 8.6 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm with peak torque of 9.81 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It comes paired with a 5-speed transmission.

Visually, the new Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear is similar to the outgoing model. The overall appearance of the motorcycle is underlined by attractive halogen headlight, long front fender, rear fenders, 11-litre fuel tank, attractive graphics, blacked-out engine, sporty exhaust, long comfortable seat, alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument cluster.