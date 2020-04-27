Big Boss contestant shares jaw dropping pictures: See pics

Popular Punjabi singer and former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Himanshi Khurana has a huge fan following on social media. The popular singer always shares breathtaking pictures of her on social media.

Recently she featured in a song with Asim Riaz and it went on to become a storm. She is often praised for her looks and her light eyes often bear a resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Himanshi Khurana is an Indian model and actress who works in Punjabi-language films. She appeared in the Punjabi movie Sadda Haq. In 2019, she participated in the television reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant.