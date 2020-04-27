Boy committed suicide after denied permission to play PUBG

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy had committed suicide after he was denied permission to play PUBG. The incident is reported from Patiala of Punjab.

The boy named Aryan, who is a class 8 student was upset after his parents denied permission to play the online game. He has left his home on April 20 after his father scolded him for playing the game the entire day. Seven days later, his body was found in Bhakra canal near Shutrana by divers who had been searching for him.