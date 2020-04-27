Covid-19 Updates: 1396 new cases reported in India

The Union Health Ministry has updated the data of coronavirus infection in the country. As per the data released 1396 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases were rised to 27,892. Out of the total cases, 6,184 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospitals including 381 patients recovered in the last 24 hours while 872 patients have died so far.

The recovery rate of patients is now 22.17%. 16 Districts in the country which earlier had cases, have not reported any fresh cases in the last 28 days. Also a total of 85 districts from 25 States and Union Territories have not reported any new case since the last 14 days.