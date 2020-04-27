CRPF commando chained, beaten by police for cleaning his bike: Video

In a shocking incident, A CRPF commando was beaten and chained by police for cleaning his bike in front of his house. The incident took place in Belgavi district, Karnataka. A commando of CRPF COBRA, Sunil Sawant was humiliated by the state police.

A video has been shared by a Twitter user. As per that the CRPF jawan was on leave and in his home in Yaksamba village in the Chikkodi Taluk in Belgavi district. On 23 April, the jawan was cleaning his bike in front of his house when he was approached by the police and accosted for not wearing a mask.

The video of the assault on the CRPF Commando.

Notice how a cop is holding his pants as he argues with other cops. He is constantly pulling the pants. Notice for how long Cobra Commando Sachin Savant holds his patience. Then he's attacked with a lathipic.twitter.com/UxYgNfDvJT — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) April 26, 2020

Sachin Sawant was then allegedly beaten by the police personnel, without any warning.Despite informing the police personnel that he is a CRPF commando and is currently on leave, and since he was cleaning his bike in front of his own house and not going anywhere, and thus he did not need to wear a mask, the police personnel allegedly kept beating and abusing him.

Sachin Savant then was paraded to the police station in handcuffs and was put under custody. The police has allegedly registered an FIR under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty),504 & 505 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC.