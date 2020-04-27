Price and features of Mahindra Alturas G4 BS 6 revealed

The price and other key features of updated SUV Mahindra Alturas G4 BS 6 was revealed. The details were revealed by Mahindra Motors.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 BS 6 is powered with a BS 6 complaint 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. The engine gives 181 PS (133.1 kW) of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine continues to be paired to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

The entry-level 2WD version of the Alturas G4 comes with features such as Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, heated wing mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a powered driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a tyre pressure monitor, among others.

The top-spec Alturas G4 4WD additionally gets more features such as a 360-degree camera, a memory function for the driver’s seat, a powered tailgate, sunroof and ambient lighting etc.

The SUV has also safety features like dual front airbags (base-spec)/nine airbags (top-spec), ABS, ESP, traction control, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, rollover mitigation and much more.

The SUV now starts at a price tag of Rs. 28.69 lakh for the base 2WD (two-wheel drive) variant and extends up to Rs. 31.69 lakh* for the top-spec 4WD variant.Online bookings of the updated Alturas G4 has also commenced at a token amount of Rs. 50,000.