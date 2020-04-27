Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gains. The domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in positive notes as the Reserve Bank of India announced special liquidity facility for mutual funds.

The BSE Sensex has settled trading at 31,743.08, up by 415.86 or 1.33%. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 9,282.30, up 127.90 points or 1.40%.

The top gainers in the market were Britannia, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were NTPC, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Dr Reddy’s.

Market breadth favoured gains as 1,302 stocks on the BSE finished the day higher against 1,085 that succumbed to losses. On the NSE, 1,076 stocks advanced whereas 731 declined.