Sunny Leone’s new video is winning the heart of netizens: Watch it here

A video shared on social media by Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has won the heart of the netizens. The actress has shared a cute video with her 4-year-old daughter Nisha.

In the video, Sunny and Nisha can be seen trying out an Instagram filter as they smile for the camera. Sunny, who can be seen carrying Nisha on her lap, smiles with all her heart. Nisha can be seen engrossed in checking herself out in the new filter as she poses for the camera. “Nisha is so so pretty!! I’m a lucky mommy! With the sweetest heart”, Sunny captioned the video.