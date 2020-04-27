UAE government asks to delete an app from smartphone

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority has urged all iPhone and iPad users to remove an app from their gadgets. The authority has urged to delete the pre-installed Mail app on their devices.

The authority has issued warning as some vulnerabilities in the app has been discovered by a security researcher. The researcher has claimed that the data of the users may be hacked by hackers.

The bugs in question enable attackers to send malicious email to users, who unwittingly give the hackers control of the device by clicking on the emails.

Warning??

Be careful of the new announced high risk vulnerabilities in Mail application used in iPhone and iPad which poses a risk on information’s sensitivity.#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/OK3ps0zXNA — abudhabidigital (@AbuDhabiDigital) April 25, 2020

The authority urged users opt for alternative mail apps till such time Apple puts out a patch to fix the security concerns raised.A how-to video was also posted online by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in the UAE, detailing how users could block the app on their phones and download alternate options from their App store.