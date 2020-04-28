10 Commandments: Kochi police launches unique campaign on Covid-19

The Kochi Police has launched an unique campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic. The campaign titled ’10 Kalpanakal (10 Commandments)’ stars film celebrities from Malayalam film industry.

By this campaign the Police Commissionerate Kochi aims to educate and create awareness among the common public in the city about the deadly virus. The videos ends with a narration by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Prominent actors from the Malayalam film industry like Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya, Kunchako Boban, Mamtha Mohandas, Anu Sithara, Murali Gopi, Suraj Venjarmoodu, Prayaga Martin, Sijoy Varghese, and Mia George are part of this campaign.

Kochi police has released the campaign in association with Bharath Petroleum along with the help of Pepper Awards Trust, Indian AdFilm Makers Association, and Hammer Advertising, Kochi.

“The campaign aims to encourage people to protect themselves and to respect the lockdown. On April 24th, the Ernakulam district has been declared as Orange Zone and the campaign includes the government guidelines which must be followed by the public during the lockdown period. It was a challenging task for us to create a social media and Outdoor campaign within a short span of time. Kochi City Police Deputy Commissioner G Poonguzhali and other higher officials has helped us in conceptualizing 10 Kalpanakal”, said S P K Natesh, Chairman Pepper awards.

“This was an assignment that had to be completed within 72 hours, which is tough even during the normal times. But we overcame the shortage of time with the commitment of our team, who worked from their homes across Kerala without a break. Each of us found this a great opportunity to do our part in the fight against COVID-19″ said Sreenath, CEO of Hammer said

“We have collaborated with FEFKA and released several awareness campaigns previously and been actively involved in flood relief efforts. We are happy that we were able to complete the challenging task of creating the awareness video within 72 hours. The video feature 10 Don’ts during the lock down. The campaign is released through the social media handles of Police Commissionerate Kochi,” said Jabbar Kallarackkal, President and Sijoy Varghese, Secretary of Indian Ad Film Maker (IAM). IAM is an organization created in 2015 for the welfare and promotion of artists working in the field of advertising.