Bodies of two priests recovered from a temple, one arrested ; Watch Video

In a shocking incident, bodies of two priests were found at a temple in Bulandshahr. According to an ANI update, the accused have been arrested and police suspect revenge as the prime motive. Santosh Kumar Singh, the SSP of the area said that based on the initial probe, it has been found that that the accused had taken away a belonging (chimta) of the priests.

Following which, they had scolded him and in order to take revenge, he murdered the two priests today. Further probe, in this case, is underway. The victims have been identified as Sadhu Jagandas (55-year-old) and Sevadas (35-year-old). The priests were the resident of Anupshahr’s village Pagona and were serving in the temple for the last 10 years.