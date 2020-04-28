Coronavirus : Lalu Prasad Yadav to undergo COVID19 test after a patient tested positive at his ward

A patient admitted in the medicine department of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past three weeks and was under the unit of Dr Umesh Prasad. Notably, Rashtriya Janata dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is also being treated by the same unit, and Dr Prasad is his treating physician. According to reports, Yadav will also be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently admitted in the paying ward. After the patient tested positive for COVID-19, all doctors and other staff members of the hospitals have been asked to give a sample for coronavirus testing. Meanwhile, Dr Prasad and his unit have been sent to quarantine.

According to reports, before the case surfaced, the RJD leader has already quarantined himself in the hospital itself. He has not stepped out of his ward for the last one month. At least eight coronavirus positive patients are admitted at the RIMS, and one patient died on April 12.