Coronavirus : Niti Aayog official test positive for COVID19 ; office building sealed

The authorities have decided to shut down the Niti Aayog Bhavan in New Delhi after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

The administration got to know this information at 9 this morning.

“Niti Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the ministry of health guidelines. The building has been sealed. Disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway. Contacts of the single Covid-19 positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine,” said an official aware of the developments.

