3 People killed, 15 injured in suicide bomb attack

At least 3 people were killed and 15 others were injured in an suicide bomb attack in Kabul. The suicide bomb attack was targeted a a base belonging to Afghan special forces on the southern outskirts Kabul. No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

The Afghanistan government has accused that the Taliban is behind the attack. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in Kabul.

On Tuesday, the Afghan defense minister, Gen. Assadullah Khalid, and the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, U.S. Gen. Scott Miller, visited the base.