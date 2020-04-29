Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passes away

Bollywood actor Irrfan breathed his last on Wednesday, a tweet from filmmaker Shoojit Sircar said.

The actor was 53 years old, and was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhiru bhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai when he passed away. Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikder, and sons Babil and Ayan.

“My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” wrote Shoojit, who directed Irrfan in Piku.

On Tuesday, news broke that Bollywood actor Irrfan was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai due to a colon infection.

Irrfan’s spokesperson issued a statement on Wednesday and urged people to not panic or believe in false rumours regarding the actor’s health. He also assured fans that they will be kept updated about the same.