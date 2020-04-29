Covid-19 Updates: 1813 new cases of coronavirus reported in India

The Union Ministry of Health has updated the data on coronavirus in the country. As per the data released by the Health Ministry, 1813 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has rised to 31787.

In this 22,982 are active cases, 7,796 people have recovered. The death toll has reached at 1008.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with number of cases rising to 9,318, followed by Gujarat (3,774) and Delhi (3,314). Other states that have crossed the 2,000-mark are Madhya Pradesh (2,561), Rajasthan (2,364), Tamil Nadu (2,058) and Uttar Pradesh (2,115).

Maharashtra has also recorded 400 deaths, the highest number of casualties among all the states. Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh have reported less than 10 cases.