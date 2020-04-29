Fuel prices for May announced

The fuel prices for the month of may has been announced in UAE. UAE Fuel Price Committee announced the fuel prices for the month of May on on Wednesday. The prices have remained unchanged from last month.
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh 1.91 per litre, while Special 95 will cost Dh 1.80. Diesel will cost Dh 2.06 a litre.
May fuel ? prices as per the #UAE fuel committee are out. Check them below. #InspiringEnergy
????? ????? ?????? ? ???? ???? ????? ??? ????? ???? ?????? ????? ?????? ?? ????????. #????_?????? pic.twitter.com/6qcLROnWoB
— ENOC (@enoc_official) April 29, 2020
