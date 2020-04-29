India saddened by Irfan’s demise. Mourns.

India mourns the death of Irrfan Khan. People from all walks of life paid tribute to the extraordinary actor. THe 53 year old actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection, died on Wednesday afternoon. The English Medium star battled a tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai some months ago after being treated in London.

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work.

You will be fondly remembered.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2020

Sad to learn that Irfan Khan has passed away His death is untimely in the real sense of the word He had achieved a unique status after a long struggle n great perseverance . As an actor he was a voice not some one’s echo. He still had so much with in him We all will miss him . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 29, 2020

Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific.

May his soul Rest In Peace. ??

Condolences to his loved ones. ?? pic.twitter.com/gaLHCTSbUh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 29, 2020

Heartbroken by the news, what a great talent and a wonderful human being we have lost. I will always remember his kind words to me. There is a better place and I know he is there. My deepest condolences to his family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 29, 2020

No stereotypical looks, no six-pack, no fancy dance steps, no dynastic claim to a place in Bollywood. It was just talent & a breathtaking screen presence. #IrrfanKhan your courage to speak up when others chose silence was your biggest asset & will be missed the most. God speed. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 29, 2020

One of the most powerful actors of our time – understated, versatile, amazing. You left your mark on our world. What a loss. #RIPIrrfanKhan

?? pic.twitter.com/E3Vysbl2eY — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) April 29, 2020

Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 29, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/JT6uWgagTj — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 29, 2020