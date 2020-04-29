DH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHDH Latest NewsCinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesIndiaEntertainment

India saddened by Irfan’s demise. Mourns.

Here are the tweets of condolences

Apr 29, 2020, 02:59 pm IST

India mourns the death of Irrfan Khan. People from all walks of life paid tribute to the extraordinary actor. THe 53 year old actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection, died on Wednesday afternoon. The English Medium star battled a tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai some months ago after being treated in London.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close