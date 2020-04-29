J&K : Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces

At least two terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an overnight encounter with joint security forces at Melhura in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Although the security personnel have recovered two bodies of slain terrorists so far, the search for the third terrorist is currently on.

A joint team of security personnel, comprising the Army 55 Rashtriya Rifles, Shopian Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is on the spot.

“So far, two unidentified terrorists were killed in the Shopian encounter. Search operation still going on. Further details shall follow,” said Kashmir Zone Police.