‘Power of Women’: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan extends her support to ‘#WomenBeTheChange’ initiative by Muthoot Pappachan Group

Padma Award winning Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has extended her supported to the new initiative launched by Kerala based industry group Muthoot Pappachan Group. The initiative named ‘#WomenBeTheChange’ is aimed at transforming the lives of the needy with the power of women.The Kerala based group has placed order for 1 lakh masks made by women.

“Amid such crisis, it hit the lives of the common man very hard. It left people staring at a challenging future, where jobs, livelihoods, and even life seemed uncertain. But, some women with self-belief dared to overcome this situation and make the future of their families safe and secure.” The actress continued and said, “Some women with self-belief challenged the status quo and started making masks from their homes to earn and also to serve the nation. These women are the pillars of the economy and a vibrant future of the nation”, said Vidya Balan in a video shared on her social media handle praising the initiative.

Applauding, Muthoot Pappachan Group's humble effort to help transform the lives of the needy with the eternal belief in the power of women. #womenbethechange #MuthootBlue@muthootindia pic.twitter.com/YAYlujLuhr — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) April 27, 2020

“In our Microfinance business we are serving about 2 million women, across small towns & villages, for years. Undaunted by the travails of a life full of strife, these women have demonstrated grit, determination and enterprise in building & managing economic activities towards a healthy & happy livelihood for their families. It is, therefore, such an overwhelming thought for us at Muthoot Pappachan Group, to support the idea of these feisty women making Masks to help fight the pandemic.

The Group has contributed in several other ways as have other organisations and individuals. However, #WomenBeTheChange is unique and serves a dual purpose in empowering women as well as, fighting the pandemic and we are so glad to be a humble part of the same”, said Thomas Muthoot, the promoter and director of the Muthoot Pappachan Group.

Earlier, former union minister Shashi Tharoor and cricketer Prithvi Shah has praised the initiative.