Sensex, nifty reaches high points

Extending its gains for the third session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 606 points on Wednesday, buoyed by banking and IT stocks amid positive cues from global markets.

Investor sentiment improved on hopes that gradual lifting of lockdowns across the world would help start economic recovery, traders said.

After surging 783.07 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 605.64 points or 1.89 per cent higher at 32,720.16.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 172.45 points, or 1.84 per cent, to close at 9,553.35.

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 7 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, M&M, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Infosys.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, HUL, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 2.99 per cent to USD 23.41 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee surged 52 paise to provisionally close at 75.66 against the US dollar.