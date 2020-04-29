Sunny Leone’s first movie with Malayalam hero set to release amid lockdown ; Teaser Out

Actress Sunny Leone, a former porn star, was one of the heroines of the 2008 movie ‘Pirates of Blood’ directed by American director Mark Ratering. The movie which was scheduled to release in 2008, did not see the light of the day due to due to distribution disputes.

In the movie, the actress was paired opposite ‘Joker’ movie fame Nishanth Sagar, who was once a heartthrob in Malayalam Cinema. Shot in several locations including Kerala, the movie had several Malayalee technicians including K Rajagopal(editor), stunt expert Mafia Sasi and makeup artist Pattanam Rasheed were also part of the crew. Mixing and other events took place in Chennai.

However, amid lockdown, the movie is back in the limelight. The news is that the movie is all set to release again.