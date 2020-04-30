50% discount on fines announced in UAE

A discount of 50% on all fines announced in UAE. The discount was announced by the Roads and Transport Authority of Sharjah.

The 50% discount is applicable to all fines that were issued before March 31, 2020. The discount scheme will be valid for three months, starting from April 1.

RTA has urged to all drivers to benefit from the discount scheme through its social media handle. All fines must be paid on the SRTA’s official website.