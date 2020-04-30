Bipasha Basu shares wedding video on anniversary: Watch it here

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has shared her unseen wedding video for her fans and followers. The actress and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover has shared the video on their social media handles. The Bollywood’s celebrity couples had celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on April 30, 2020.
The duo, who met and fell in love on the sets of their horror movie Alone, tied the knot on April 30, 2016. And on the occasion of the pair’s fourth wedding anniversary, Karan Singh Grover shared an adorable message for his wife and the wedding film as well of the pair’s days from their pre-wedding rituals.
? Wish a very very very Happy Anniversary my sweet sweet love! You’ve transmuted all the darkness, you’ve transformed all the pain… You’ve walked with me through the storm, through sunshine and even the rain… You’ve introduced me to peace, you’ve shown me true love and made every moment of my life bliss… I’ll love you more everyday in this life and rest, I promise you this… You pat me on my back when I'm right and kick my ass when I'm wrong… You make every moment beautiful even if our path sometimes seems weary and long… You are my partner, my lover, my soulmate, my own, my best friend , my everything and much more than anyone can say, can hear or can see.. My soul thanks you every moment in this dimension and the rest raised to infinity Thank you my love for being mine Wish you a very happy anniversary! ? #monkeylove
There is no emotion that is bigger than love . No other emotion has the tremendous power of Love ?? I am blessed to be with someone everyday of my life ,who I love so deeply… each day together we look for small joys which fills us with so much gratitude for our life ? Focussing on love , positivity, faith, belief ,magic and gratitude – that’s our motto?? Celebrate love each day … count your blessings each day… thank life and live it fully each day?? Today is our 4th Wedding Anniversary? Time really flies… so make the best of each and every second… make beautiful memories and only hold onto the good things and feelings and let the rest go. Thank you all ,for your wishes and love. Sending virtual hugs and big love to all?? Spread love ? #Monkeyversary #monkeylove #stayhome
