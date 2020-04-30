Bipasha Basu shares wedding video on anniversary: Watch it here

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has shared her unseen wedding video for her fans and followers. The actress and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover has shared the video on their social media handles. The Bollywood’s celebrity couples had celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on April 30, 2020.

The duo, who met and fell in love on the sets of their horror movie Alone, tied the knot on April 30, 2016. And on the occasion of the pair’s fourth wedding anniversary, Karan Singh Grover shared an adorable message for his wife and the wedding film as well of the pair’s days from their pre-wedding rituals.