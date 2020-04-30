DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Businessman commits suicide after wife tests Covid-19 positive

Apr 30, 2020, 10:32 pm IST

A businessman has committed suicide after his wife was tested positive  with coronavirus. The man aged 53 was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his bedroom in the Ganga Vihar locality in Gurugram.  The deceased didn’t leave any suicide note.

The district administration had sealed the entire area, deployed additional cops and placed his other family members under home quarantine.

The man’s son, who spotted the body, has informed that  his mother was ill for some time and her Covid-19 positive report came on Wednesday. The deceased’s son and daughter-in-law were pharmacist and staff nurse in a private hospital in Gurugram.

 

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close