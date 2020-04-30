Coronavirus : Considerable lockdown relaxations from May4,says Home Ministry

As the second phase of nationwide lockdown nears an end, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the new guidelines to fight the Coronavirus will come into effect from May 4 and “shall give considerable relaxation to many districts”.

“New guidelines to fight #COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come,” the MHA said in a tweet.

The Home Ministry held a review meeting on the lockdown situation on Wednesday. “There’ve been tremendous gains and improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now. To ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till 3rd May,” it said added.