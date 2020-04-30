Coronavirus : Pug tests positive for COVID-19

A pug in North Carolina that reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus is possibly the first dog in the U.S. to contract the illness.

Winston, a pug in Chapel Hill, N.C., was positive for COVID-19 after being tested as part of a Duke University study, according to local news station WRAL-TV. The dog was likely exposed to the virus from three of its owners – a mother, father, and son – who all tested positive for the novel virus. Another child, a daughter, did not test positive.

“Pugs are a little unusual in that they cough and sneeze in a very strange way. So it almost seems like he was gagging, and there was one day when he didn’t want to eat his breakfast, and if you know pugs you know they love to eat, so that seemed very unusual,” mom Heather McLean, one of Winston’s owners who tested positive, told to media.