Coronavirus : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to launch video-dialogue series on COVID19 ; Watch Teaser

Congress party is going to launch a dialogue series in which its former president Rahul Gandhi will be interacting with prominent thinkers from around the world discussing the coronavirus pandemic.
The series will kickstart from Thursday featuring his first conversation with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.
The Congress party’s social media platforms will broadcast Rahul Gandhi’s conversation with Raghuram Rajan at 9 am on Thursday. This will be the first such dialogue and the party is eyeing at holding similar events at least twice a week.
Shri @RahulGandhi will be interacting with Former RBI Governor Dr. Raghuram Rajan on the critical issues related to COVID-19 and its economic impact.
Tune in tomorrow at 9am to watch this interaction on our social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/Bi1BEwY7gL
— Congress (@INCIndia) April 29, 2020
