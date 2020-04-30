Coronavirus : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to launch video-dialogue series on COVID19 ; Watch Teaser

Congress party is going to launch a dialogue series in which its former president Rahul Gandhi will be interacting with prominent thinkers from around the world discussing the coronavirus pandemic.

The series will kickstart from Thursday featuring his first conversation with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

The Congress party’s social media platforms will broadcast Rahul Gandhi’s conversation with Raghuram Rajan at 9 am on Thursday. This will be the first such dialogue and the party is eyeing at holding similar events at least twice a week.