Islamists celebrate Irrfan Khan’s death on Twitter, calls it ‘ultimate punishment’ in Ramzan

Irrfan Khan, one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars who had achieved considerable success, has died aged 53.He had been admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital on Tuesday with a colon infection and on Wednesday morning a statement was released confirming his death.

Irrfan Khan will not only be remembered for his magnificent acting career but also for his progressive ideas. Khan’s criticism of the practice of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’ and belief that faith is about introspection had earned him a lot of admonishment by the hardliners. This is probably the reason why at a grievous time like this, when the untimely demise of the quintessential middle-class hero is being mourned by one and all, there are a few Islamists who have taken to social media to shamelessly celebrate the Bollywood actor’s death.

‘Journalist’ Ali Sohrab who is infamous for sharing objectionable and bigoted content on his Twitter page, has his timeline filled with spiteful messages against actor Irrfan Khan who breathed his last today in Mumbai.

Ali Sohrab, in one of his tweet, says that it is Allah’s ultimate punishment that the actor who had once insulted the ritual of fasting during the month of Ramzan, died during the month of Ramzan.

This tweet is followed by a serious of tweet where Ali Sohrab has shared Irrfan Khan’s 2016 statement, where he had expressed his ideas on Islam and his own way of practising his faith and mocked the actor’s statement.

I used to like him but ever since he mocked Islam and Bakrid he lost all my respect..he is a Ibrat for all Muslims.https://t.co/IF8FsZAbPM — Suhail ? (@teamxecutor) April 29, 2020