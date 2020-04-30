Minor killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir

A minor was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani security forces has resorted to unprovoked firing by small arms and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district around 7 pm. The Indian Army is retaliating to the provocation of Pakistani Army.

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mankote sector in the last few days. Pakistani soldiers had violated bilateral ceasefire on Monday by shelling in Mankato sector.

On April 29, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district. Pakistan also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district on April 28.