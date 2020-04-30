Sensex, Nifty rise in early hours of trade

Domestic benchmark Sensex soared over 900 points in opening trade on Thursday tracking heavy buying at ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC twins and Reliance Industries counters amid rally in global stocks.

After hitting a high of 33,640.73, the 30-share index was trading 895.69 points or 2.74 per cent higher at 33,615.85.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty shot up 247.20 points, or 2.59 per cent, to 9,800.55.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 7 per cent, followed by M&M, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance.

Shares of Reliance Industries, HUL and Tech Mahindra were trading on a positive note ahead of their earnings announcements.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma was the sole laggard.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rallied 9.57 per cent to USD 26.55 per barrel.

Meanwhile, global tally of coronavirus infections was over 31.93 lakh, with around 2.27 lakh deaths.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 1,074 and the number of cases climbed to 33,050 in the country, according to the Union health ministry.