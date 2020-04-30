Sonnalli Seygall is raising the temperature with her hot photoshoot: See pics

Model and Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall is raising the temperature high during the lockdwon through her hot photos. The actress has shared her hot photoshoot photos on her social media handle for her fans and followers.

Sonnalli Seygall is an Indian actress debuted to Bollywood through ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ in 2011. Sonnalli was also seen in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ and ‘Wedding Pullav’. She was recently seen in an advertisement with Salman Khan for Thums-Up.

She was a ramp model before she decided to try her luck at the Miss India Worldwide competition. She has featured in music videos.

Sonnalli also played lead role in Jai Mummy Di, a romantic comedy starring Sunny Singh, Supriya Pathak, and Poonam Dillon, directed by Navjot Gulati. The film was released on 17 January 2020.