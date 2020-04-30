Two Legends In One Frame : Rare picture of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan goes viral

After the demise of Irrfan Khan on Wednesday, film lovers were shocked at the death of another popular, veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor on Thursday. Akshay Kumar put it in words when he tweeted “we are living in the midst of a nightmare…”.

Several fans called it the darkest hour for the film industry which lost two of its most talented artistes over just a span of two days. A few other fans also shared pictures of Rishi and Irrfan from the only film they ever did together, 2013’s D-Day.

Nimrat Kaur, who worked with Irrfan in The Lunchbox, shared a photo from the film and wrote, “Too much loss too soon… #RIPIrrfanKhan #RIPRishiKapoor,” she wrote n her tweet.

The photo shows Rishi and Irrfan sitting in a car in a still from the film. Rishi played Iqbal Seth Aka Goldman, an underworld don modelled on Dawood Ibrahim while Irrfan played undercover RAW agent Wali Khan in the film. Irrfan was tasked to find and bring Goldman back to India by the agency in Nikkhil Advani’s acclaimed film. It also starred Arjun Rampal and Huma Qureshi.

Talking about working with Rishi, Irrfan had told Filmfare in an interview: “My cousin is his ultimate fan, though I have watched all his movies. I never thought I had it in me to be a Rishi Kapoor. He is hot liquid. He has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars you never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that’s what makes his second innings so spectacular. He doesn’t have to be a star anymore, so he is having a blast being an actor.”