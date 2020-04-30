University Grants Commission issues guidelines regarding new academic session for freshers

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday issued guidelines regarding the new academic session for freshers. As per the guidelines, the academic session in the year 2020 will begin from September and for already enrolled students in August. The academic sessions have been delayed this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The UGC said that the exams for final semester students would be conducted in July. The nodal education body said, “Intermediate students will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalised, there will be exams in the month of July. For terminal semester students, exams will be held in July.”