3 Indian expats faces action over Islamophobic social media posts in UAE

3 Indian expats were facing action for sharing Islamophobic social media posts in UAE. This was reported by Gulf News. These Indian expats were either dismissed or suspended by their firms for sharing offensive posts. In the recent weeks around half a dozen Indians had lost their jobs in the country for sharing these hate messages.

The men are identified as Italian chef Rawat Rohit, storekeeper Sachin Kinnigoli and a cash custodian whose name has been withheld by his firm.

Eataly, a chain of high-end Italian restaurants in Dubai, owned by Azadea Group confirmed that they had suspended Rawat Rohit who was employed with them. Sharjah-based Pneumics Automation have also said they suspended their storekeeper Sachin Kinnigoli until further notice. Also, Dubai-based Transguard Group said they have fired an employee who had posted several anti-Islamic messages on his Facebook page under the name of Vishal Thakur.