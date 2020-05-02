3 Injured in a tiger attack: Watch the shocking video

Three people suffered minor injuries in an attack by a tiger. The incident is reported from Gajraula area of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

Three villagers named Ram Bahadur, Ujagar Singh and Lalta Prasad were attacked by the tiger in three different incidents. A video of the incident was captured by a villager has been shared on social media. In the video, the tiger was seen climbing the forest department’s tractor and trying to attack the people.

Top officials of the forest department are keeping an eye on the tiger and tracing his location. These type of incidents often occur as tigers from Philibit Tiger Reserve have repeatedly entered farmlands and homesteads and have then been captured by teams of forest department.