Covid-19 Updates: 2411 new cases of coronavirus reported in India

The union ministry of health has updated the data of coronavirus infection in the country. As per the updated data released by the ministry 2,411 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. This is the sharpest single-day spike recorded in India since the outbreak of coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rised to 37,776. This include 26,535 active patients, who are being treated at COVID-19 designated hospitals across the nation.

Till now a total of 10,017 patients have been discharged. In the last 24 hours 71 people lost their lives due to the pandemic. The death toll has rised to 1,223.