Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announces its decision on passenger flight services

The civil aviation authority in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced its decision regarding resuming passenger flight services in the country. DGCA on Saturday has announced that the ban on passenger flight service will be continued.

The suspension of domestic and international commercial flight operations has been extended to May 17. The new decision was made on Saturday after the Home Ministry extended the ongoing lockdown for two more weeks beyond May 3. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Saturday, issued a circular to extend the suspension of domestic and international commercial flight operations till 17 May.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues circular to extend the prohibition of domestic & international commercial flight operations till May 17. pic.twitter.com/HzoYpU2kY7 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

But the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

“However, it is reiterated that foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to/from India or domestic respectively in due course”, said DGCA.