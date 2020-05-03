Covid-19 Updates: 2487 new coronavirus cases reported in India

2487 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in India stands at 40,263. This was updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The ministry has informed that there are 28,046 active cases while 10,633 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged. 83 people had lost their lives in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached at 1,306 deaths.

Maharashtra has worstly hit by the pandemic with the total number of patients crossed 12,000-mark with at least 500 deaths. Kerala has showed positive trend as n o new case reported today. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 95 now. A total of 401 patients have recovered so far.