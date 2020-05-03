Covid-19 Updates: 564 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

564 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. As per the data updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in UAE the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has rised to 14163.

In the last 24 hours 7 people had lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The death toll has thus reached 126. Till now 2763 people were recovered from the deadly infection. In the last 24 hours, 99 recoveries were reported.

The dead people belong to various nationalities. The ministry informed that deceased suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with the coronavirus, which resulted in complications that led to their death.