Extension of free parking announced in UAE

Sharjah Municipality has extended the free parking facility. The free parking was extended up to June 30. This was announced by Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, director-general of Sharjah Municipality on Sunday.

The decision was taken after the Sharjah Executive Council’s decision to reduce financial burden on the community during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Sharjah Municipality, has started resetting the parking meters today to dispense parking tickets after June 30.

Those who have subscribed to long-term parking permits will get an additional three months after their permits expire. The municipality is also providing free parking spaces for three months to establishments as the pandemic continues to impact lives across the board.