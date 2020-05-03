Migrant workers pelted stone at police; 40 arrested

Migrant workers who were stranded in Khangela in Dahod in Gujarat has pelted stones at police. Police vehicles were damaged in the stone attack by the migrant workers.

” Some anti-social elements pelted stones at police. Some of the vehicles of police were damaged. But there were no major injuries. FIR is being registered ,more than 40 people have been detained.

People from Uttar Pradesh came here. The administration and police had given them the assurance that as soons as their government gives a nod, we will arrange vehicles for them and they will sent back soon”, said Superintendent of Police.

The SP also warned that people will detained under Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA).