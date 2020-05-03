Pakistan based militant organization planning to carry out suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir

National media reported quoting the intelligence agencies that Pakistan based militant organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is planning to carry out suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir. As per intelligence agencies, The JeM is planning to carry out terror attacks on 11 May.

As per the intelligence agencies, the JeM is may carry out suicide missions and target the bases of the Indian Army and the paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, younger brother of JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar, is believed to be leading the charge of JeM presently. He is believed to have held a scheduled meeting with the officials from Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan at Rawalpindi on Saturday, May 2.

Asghar is likely to have chosen the date of 11 May for carrying out the terror strikes in UT of J&K given it coincides with the 17th day of Ramadan when the Battle of Badr was fought and won by a few hundred soldiers in Saudi Arabia. In Islamic history, the Battle of Badr is seen as a major victory and a turning point in the early days of Islam, says the report.

It is estimated that nearly 25-30 Jaish terrorists had managed to sneak into Kashmir valley and more than 70 are likely to attempt infiltration in the coming week.