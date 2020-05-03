‘Tablighi Jamaat is cause for increase in coronavirus cases in the state’, accuses Chief Minister

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has accused that the Tablighi Jamaat is the main reason for the increase of coronavirus in the state. The senior BJP leader said this while speaking at an event conducted by ‘AajTak-E Agenda’.

Vijay Rupani said that in the number of coronavirus cases in the state came to light around April 15 as the “people related to Jamaat” hid their links with the Markaz event in Delhi in March.

“Ahmedabad is divided into two, Old Ahmedabad and New Ahmedabad. New Ahmedabad has 90 per cent population and Old Ahmedabad has 10 per cent. But because Jamaat people hid their travel links, Old Ahmedabad has reported 90 per cent of corona cases with just 10 per cent population”, said Chief Minister.

“People of Tablighi Jamaat extensively travelled in Surat and Ahmedabad and deliberately concealed their travel result. As a result, these two cities are witnessing an unprecedented uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the authorities,” Rupani said.

Rupani is the fourth chief minister to accuse Tablighi Jamaat for the uncontrollable rise of coronavirus cases in their states Earlier, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand chief minister Triveni Singh Rawat, and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had all held the Tablighi Jamaat for the spurt in the coronavirus cases in their respective states.

The total number of infected in Gujarat stands at 4,721 with 236 fatalities.