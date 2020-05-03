Try these ‘sex positions’ to get orgasm

Sex is one of the most interesting factor in the life. Sexual life is the basis of a successful relationship. To get orgasm for both the couples it is necessary to make use of comfortable sex positions.

Here are some sex positions that will take you to orgasm.

1.The Classic – Missionary Position:

The classic missionary position never goes out of fashion. A fun idea to experiment with the missionary position would be to have a pillow tucked in under your woman’s butt so that she is on a higher level than usual. This small shift in the position will make way for an extra deep penetration while you are on top, giving you both a climax of a lifetime!

2. Cowgirl Position:

The cowgirl position lets you have the woman take control of things. For the cowgirl position, the man needs to lay down naked with his legs wide open. You could experiment with a vibrator while having to indulge in the cowgirl position.

3.Doggy Style:

The doggy style sex position has anal sex involved which can get completely rough as it gives a really deep penetration. For the doggy style sex position, have the woman get on her hands and knees, while the man thrusts from behind. If you have a sex pillow, use it to keep it under your knees just so that your hips are bumped by a couple of inches making it easier for deep penetration.

4. Om Position:

The Om position will have you both sitting cross-legged facing each other. This sex position can work wonders as it is all about eye contact. Slowly, press your body against your man’s and thrust while you have your arms wrapped around him.